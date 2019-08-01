Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

July 29 – Some of the Bethany Baptist Church women helped down at Camp JOY, last Thursday. That was the Teen Week. Sally Sorensen had helped in the kitchen throughout that week. There were several decisions made at Camp JOY, Friday evening. Our prayer is that the Lord will help the new Christians grow in the Lord.

We had four people come forward Sunday morning to say that they had gotten saved this week. That is an answer to prayer.

The Ladies Bible Study will be held at the home of Norma Stillings at 1:00 PM Friday, August 2. They are still studying in the Book of Revelation.

Norma Stillings sang a special song, Sunday morning.

It seems that styles, moods, and everything else changes with time, but should churches change their message, their Bibles, their methods, and particularly their doctrines? Pastor Sorensen said that Jesus never changes (Hebrews 13:8); so we should not change our churches to go with the flow of society.

The message of salvation has not changed. The Bible says that all have sinned that the wages of sin is death, and the gift of God is eternal life. It also states that there is no other way of salvation than through the Lord Jesus Christ. Salvation only comes when we believe and accept the gospel message that Jesus died for our sins, was buried, then arose the third day. Belief has always been the basis for salvation. Abraham believed God and it was counted to him for righteousness. Noah believed God and built an ark.

The method for presenting the gospel should not be changed. Jesus sent people out to preach and teach not to entertain. He established the church with high doctrinal standards. The majesty and holiness of Jesus cannot change. Our standards should not.

Even though Jesus does not change, He changes people. When people have repented of their sins and are saved they are forgiven those old sins and become new creatures. The Holy Spirit that cleanses also brings changes in your desires, in what you say, where you go, and what you do.

There is a process of spiritual growth that requires that we daily renew our minds through Bible reading with prayer and to keep thinking on those things that are true, honest, just, pure, lovely and of good report. That should not change.