BBB Advises Caution When Dealing with Columbia-Based Affordable ATVs

ST. LOUIS – Better Business Bureau (BBB) advises consumers to use caution when doing business with Affordable ATVs of Columbia, Missouri. Consumers allege the company sold inferior products, failed to issue refunds, and provided overall poor customer service.

The business has an “F” rating, the lowest on BBB’s scale, due to recent unanswered customer complaints.

A woman from Saint Thomas, Missouri, filed a complaint with BBB in June 2019 about her experience with the business. She told BBB she paid $899 for a four-wheeler in November 2018 that was intended to be a Christmas present for her 6-year-old son. The woman said her child only was able to ride the machine a few times before it quit working.

The woman said the business sent some replacement parts, but none worked and the four-wheeler is inoperable. The woman said the company cut off communication with her. Affordable ATVs did not respond to the complaint sent to it by BBB.

“The purchase was no problem,” she said. “Since then the customer service has been beyond horrible.”