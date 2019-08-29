Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Judy Ulrich

It seems like everyone is taking their final shot at summer these days. You can tell when that happens because attendance at church drops dramatically. It was happening last week for sure! Yes, there were some visitors who had come here to Ava to visit their families, but there was plenty of space in the sanctuary for more members and guests! When that happens we always make sure to pray for their safe travels and return!

If you were here that day you would have heard an interesting Sabbath School program by Joan Collins. Joan, who is fairly new to the area, is one of the volunteers at our Community Services Center and Cherie Downs asked her to bring us up-to-date on what is happening there. Joan emphasized the great work our center is doing and reminded us all that if we could spare some time any Tuesday between 10 am and 2 pm to please come and we would be welcomed.

This week Jim Porter and Darvin Downs brought us a song for special music titled “Neath the Old Olive Tree”. Following that, elder Jim also brought us a sermon message titled “All” and based on Matthew 11:28-30 which starts “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest…”. He spoke about what it was like training oxen to be yoked together to work and made the point that in order to be a follower of Christ we must be yoked to Him. Elder Porter spoke of how Jesus went to the cross so that ALL might have life through Him and gave examples from scripture of times that Jesus reached out to those who seemed unworthy or undesirable.

He emphasized the fact that ALL includes you and me…in fact it includes everyone on the planet who is willing and ready to be yoked together with Jesus. He reminded us that the only reason that more people have not accepted this offer is that our very nature is at enmity with God. When Christ died for our sins He proved how unchangeable God’s law really is. If we would but yield our hearts to the spirit and influence of God it would awaken our conscience. “All have sinned and come short of the glory of God.” Our only hope is developing that personal relationship with Christ so that we may work and live in harmony with Him.

You are invited to a special vespers program September 7 where we will be premiering “The Media Mind” with Scott Ritsema. This is all new material using the latest research to show us the strangle-hold big tech has upon our lives and how to break free. Come early for a sandwich and salad supper at 6:00.

We invite you to visit the Community Services Center located on the church property – open every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. We appreciate your donations and support as 146 people in our community were served during the month of July. Cherie Downs manages the center and we appreciate the 76.25 hours of time given by our volunteers as they gave away 1,350 items.

If we can be of assistance to you, please call the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org and follow us on Facebook! May God bless and keep you!