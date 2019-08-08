Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Connie Opeka

Summer is almost gone, and it seems but a moment ago, it was just beginning! It has been busy lately with weddings out of town and camp meeting and a family reunion in Oklahoma, so I have missed writing some.

The youth class took a canoe trip down the North Fork of the White River last week and all survived! We had a picnic on a gravel bar part way down and enjoyed playing in the waterfall at the Althea spring. There were 14 of us and there are more (young at heart) that want to go with us next time.

Pastor Wolfe preaches 1st and 3rd Sabbaths and leads out in Tuesday night prayer meeting where he is presenting a series on the prophecies of Revelation. The elders or sometimes a guest speaker fill in the other Sabbaths while we share Pastor Wolfe with two other churches. This keeps him busy, but also allows for total member involvement in ministry. Fellowship dinner is every 1st and 3rd Sabbath with an occasional extra one for a special occasion.

Elder Raymond Cardwell brought us a message about marriage from Revelation 19:6-9. He had shared a message on this topic before and said he kept thinking about it afterwards and realized he needed to build upon that foundation. So, Elder Cardwell continued on comparing marriage to the spiritual experience we are to have with Christ.

It was interesting how the various elements of courtship and marriage were seen in a spiritual sense. First there is the introduction or meeting. Then the wooing begins (of the Holy Spirit) and a decision or commitment is made – much like engagement. Then the invitations are sent out and this was compared to sharing the excitement and experience with your family and friends. Finally, the day of the wedding ceremony comes, and the vows are made in the presence of God. Brides traditionally wear white to represent purity. We have a special garment offered to us also, the robe of Christ’s righteousness. We must be clothed in Christ’s righteousness and withdraw all allegiance from the world.

But this is only the beginning as the process of becoming one begins…a process of change. Have you ever noticed how a couple who have been married a long time begin to think more alike and some say even look alike! Of course, this process is not without challenges, but we persevere. Are we becoming one with Christ?

We invite you to visit the Community Services Center located on the church property – open every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. We appreciate your donations and support as 176 people in our community were served during the month of June. Cherie Downs manages the center and we appreciate the 49 hours of time given by our volunteers as they gave away 1,605 items.

If we can be of assistance to you, please call the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343.