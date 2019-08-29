Ava Senior Center Menus, Activities, OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

  • Mon., Sept. 2 – Closed for Labor Day.
  • Tues., Sept. 3 – CLOSED.
  • Wed., Sept. 4 – Salisbury steak over rice, country vegetables, roll, apple cobbler.
  • Thurs., Sept. 5 – Biscuit & gravy, sausage, oven fried potatoes, ambrosia..
  • Friday, Sept. 6 – Ham, sweet potato, broccoli, roll, banana pudding.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50.    Guests under 60 – $6.00

***

Garage Sale

Thursday & Friday, Sept. 5-6 at 8 a.m..

Ava Senior Center Board Meeting 

Thursday, Sept. 5 at Noon..

***

GAMES

Pitch played daily

CLOSED TUESDAY, Sept 3

Dominoes – Thurs./Friday

Pinochle – Thursday

Billiards! 

Games begin around Noon.

 

***

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 800-770-6287

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

          • Monday, Sept 2: Douglas County to Springfield.
          • Wednesday, Sept. 4: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.
          • Friday, Sept. 6: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.

