Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities, & OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Mon., Aug. 19 – Ham & Swiss on a bun; cream of broccoli salad, pumpkin dessert.
- Tues., Aug. 20 – Spaghetti, meat sauce, seasoned green beans, garlic, pineapple upside down cake.
- Wed., Aug. 21 – Roast beef, potatoes and gravy, Normandy vegetables, wehat bread, cookie.
- Thurs., August 22 – Grilled chicken, baked potato, crispy salad, garlic bread, lemon bars.
- Friday, August 23 – Ham & beans, oven fried potatoes, spinach, cornbread, peach crisp.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon * Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50 Guests under 60 – $6.00
Special Events
Monday Night Music Monday, Aug. 19 at 6 p.m.
Grief Support Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 10 a.m.
Exercise Group Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 10 a.m.
TOPS Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m.
Grace Foot Clinic Thursday, Aug. 22, by appt.
GAMES
Pitch played daily
Pitch Tournament – Tuesdays
Dominoes – Thurs./Friday
Pinochle – Monday & Thursdays
Billiards!
Games begin around Noon.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 800-770-6287
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
- Friday, August 16: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.
- Wednesday, August 21: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.
- Friday, August 23: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.