Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities, & OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Mon., Aug. 19 – Ham & Swiss on a bun; cream of broccoli salad, pumpkin dessert.

Tues., Aug. 20 – Spaghetti, meat sauce, seasoned green beans, garlic, pineapple upside down cake.

Wed., Aug. 21 – Roast beef, potatoes and gravy, Normandy vegetables, wehat bread, cookie.

Thurs., August 22 – Grilled chicken, baked potato, crispy salad, garlic bread, lemon bars.

Friday, August 23 – Ham & beans, oven fried potatoes, spinach, cornbread, peach crisp.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon * Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50 Guests under 60 – $6.00

***

Special Events

Monday Night Music Monday, Aug. 19 at 6 p.m.

Grief Support Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 10 a.m.

Exercise Group Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 10 a.m.

TOPS Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m.

Grace Foot Clinic Thursday, Aug. 22, by appt.

***

GAMES

Pitch played daily

Pitch Tournament – Tuesdays

Dominoes – Thurs./Friday

Pinochle – Monday & Thursdays

Billiards!

Games begin around Noon.

***

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 800-770-6287

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, August 16 : Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.

: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town. Wednesday, August 21 : Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.

: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town. Friday, August 23: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.