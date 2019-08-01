Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities & OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Mon., Aug. 5 – Chicken Alfredo, salad, garlic bread, banana cream pie.
- Tues., Aug. 6 – BBQ beef sandwich, potato salad, cucumber salad, bread pudding.
- Wed., Aug. 7 – Oven fried chicken, baked potato, green beans, biscuit, Jello w/fruit.
- Thurs., August 8 – Polish sausage, salad, baked potato, cornbread, strawberry shortcake.
- Friday, August 9 – Cashew chicken, rice, Oriental vegetables, peanut butter cookie, fortune cookie.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50 – Guests under 60 – $6.00
***
Book Club – Monday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m.
Monday Night Music – Monday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m.
TOPS – Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 2 p.m.
Karaoke – Wedneday, Aug. 7, at 11:30 a.m.
Grace Foot Clinic – Thursday, Aug. 8, by appt.
GAMES
Pitch played daily
Pitch Tournament – Tuesdays
Dominoes – Thurs./Friday
Pinochle – Monday & Thursdays
Billiards!
Games begin around Noon.
***
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 800-770-6287
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
- Friday, August 2: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.
- Monday, August 5: Ava to Springfield.
- Wednesday, August 7: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.