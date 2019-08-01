Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities & OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Mon., Aug. 5 – Chicken Alfredo, salad, garlic bread, banana cream pie.

– Chicken Alfredo, salad, garlic bread, banana cream pie. Tues., Aug. 6 – BBQ beef sandwich, potato salad, cucumber salad, bread pudding.

– BBQ beef sandwich, potato salad, cucumber salad, bread pudding. Wed., Aug. 7 – Oven fried chicken, baked potato, green beans, biscuit, Jello w/fruit.

– Oven fried chicken, baked potato, green beans, biscuit, Jello w/fruit. Thurs., August 8 – Polish sausage, salad, baked potato, cornbread, strawberry shortcake.

– Polish sausage, salad, baked potato, cornbread, strawberry shortcake. Friday, August 9 – Cashew chicken, rice, Oriental vegetables, peanut butter cookie, fortune cookie.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50 – Guests under 60 – $6.00

***

Book Club – Monday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m.

Monday Night Music – Monday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m.

TOPS – Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 2 p.m.

Karaoke – Wedneday, Aug. 7, at 11:30 a.m.

Grace Foot Clinic – Thursday, Aug. 8, by appt.

GAMES

Pitch played daily

Pitch Tournament – Tuesdays

Dominoes – Thurs./Friday

Pinochle – Monday & Thursdays

Billiards!

Games begin around Noon.

***

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 800-770-6287

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, August 2: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.

Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town. Monday, August 5 : Ava to Springfield.

: Ava to Springfield. Wednesday, August 7: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.