Ava Senior Center Lunch Menu, Activities, and OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Mon., Aug. 26 – Beef stew, salad, fresh baked biscuit, peanut butter bar.
- Tues., Aug. 27 – Country fried steak, creamy poatoes, old fashioned gravy, butter roll, coleslaw, lemon trifle.
- Wed., Aug. 28 – Pepper steak, seasoned rice, California blend veggies, biscuit, cherry crisp.
- Thurs., August 29 – Chicken & dumplings, green beans, roll, spice cake.
- Friday, August 30 – Cheeseburger, coleslaw, baked beans, rootbeer float.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50 Guests under 60 – $6.00
***
Monday Night Music
Monday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m.
Exercise Group
Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m.
TOPS
Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 2 p.m.
***
GAMES
Pitch played daily
Pitch Tournament – Tuesdays
Dominoes – Thurs./Friday
Pinochle – Monday & Thursdays
Billiards!
Games begin around Noon.
***
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 800-770-6287
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
- Friday, August 23: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.