Ava Senior Center Lunch Menu, Activities, and OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

  • Mon., Aug. 26 – Beef stew, salad, fresh baked biscuit, peanut butter bar.
  • Tues., Aug. 27 – Country fried steak, creamy poatoes, old fashioned gravy, butter roll, coleslaw, lemon trifle.
  • Wed., Aug. 28 – Pepper steak, seasoned rice, California blend veggies, biscuit, cherry crisp.
  • Thurs., August 29 – Chicken & dumplings, green beans, roll, spice cake.
  • Friday, August 30 – Cheeseburger, coleslaw, baked beans, rootbeer float.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50            Guests under 60 – $6.00

***

Monday Night Music  

Monday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m.

Exercise Group

Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m.

TOPS

Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 2 p.m.

***

GAMES

Pitch played daily

Pitch Tournament – Tuesdays

Dominoes – Thurs./Friday

Pinochle – Monday & Thursdays 

Billiards! 

Games begin around Noon.

***

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 800-770-6287

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

  • Friday, August 23: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.

