Ava Senior Center Activities, OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Mon., Aug. 12 – Biscuits & gravy, sausage, omelet, tomato juice, fresh fruit.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50 – Guests under 60 – $6.00

***

Monday Night Music –Monday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m.

Blood Pressure Clinic -Monday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m.

Exercise Group – Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m.

TOPS – Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m.

BINGO – Friday, Aug. 16, at 11:30 a.m.

Sponsored by Season’s Hospice

GAMES

Pitch played daily

Pitch Tournament – Tuesdays

Dominoes – Thurs./Friday

Pinochle – Monday & Thursdays

Billiards!

Games begin around Noon.

***

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 800-770-6287

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, August 9: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.

Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town. Tuesday, August 13 : Douglas County/ Ava to Ozark.

: Douglas County/ Ava to Ozark. Friday, August 16: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.