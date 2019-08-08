Ava Senior Center Activities, OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Mon., Aug. 12 – Biscuits & gravy, sausage, omelet, tomato juice, fresh fruit.
- Tues., Aug. 13 – Frito pie, tossed sa
lad, ice cream, cinnamon tortilla.
- Wed., Aug. 14 – Chicken salad, wheat bread, coleslaw, potatoes, coconut cream pie.
- Thurs., August 15 – Open face roast pork, potatoes & gravy, Italian vegetables, turtle brownie.
- Friday, August 16 – Savory meatloaf, baked potato, Antigua vegetables, fresh baked roll, Ambrosia salad.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50 – Guests under 60 – $6.00
Monday Night Music –Monday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m.
Blood Pressure Clinic -Monday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m.
Exercise Group – Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m.
TOPS – Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m.
BINGO – Friday, Aug. 16, at 11:30 a.m.
Sponsored by Season’s Hospice
GAMES
Pitch played daily
Pitch Tournament – Tuesdays
Dominoes – Thurs./Friday
Pinochle – Monday & Thursdays
Billiards!
Games begin around Noon.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 800-770-6287
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
- Friday, August 9: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.
- Tuesday, August 13: Douglas County/ Ava to Ozark.
- Friday, August 16: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.