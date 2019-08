During a special meeting of the Ava R-1 Board of Education held on August 5th, the following people were hired for the 2019-2020 school year:

Daryla Heinlein – Middle School Special Education Teacher

Melissa Lawrence – Middle School Paraprofessional

James Thorn – In-School Suspension Supervisor

David Dooms – Bus Driver

Damon Sieger – High School Physical Education Teacher & Head Boys Basketball Coach