Ava R-1 School Board Special July Meeting

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

The Ava R-1 School Board met in a special session on Wednesday, July 24th. 

During the open portion of the meeting they board voted to  transfer the ownership of Bus Route #6 from Sanders Busing to MR Ranch.

 During a closed session the Board:

Accepted the retirement notice of:

Michael Mallow, High School Physical Education and Head Boys Basketball.

Accepted the resignations of: 

        • Ray Davison, Alternative School Teacher.
        • Ashley Devore, 7th grade Math Teacher.
        • Carrie Laird, MS Special Education Teacher.
        • Weston Loftin, MS Assistant Football Coach.

Voted to hire:

        • James Lafferty, 7th grade Math Teacher. 
        • John Johnson, MS Assistant Football Coach.

 

