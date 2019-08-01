Ava R-1 School Board Special July Meeting

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com
The Ava R-1 School Board met in a special session on Wednesday, July 24th.
During the open portion of the meeting they board voted to transfer the ownership of Bus Route #6 from Sanders Busing to MR Ranch.
During a closed session the Board:
Accepted the retirement notice of:
Michael Mallow, High School Physical Education and Head Boys Basketball.
Accepted the resignations of:
- Ray Davison, Alternative School Teacher.
- Ashley Devore, 7th grade Math Teacher.
- Carrie Laird, MS Special Education Teacher.
- Weston Loftin, MS Assistant Football Coach.
Voted to hire:
- James Lafferty, 7th grade Math Teacher.
- John Johnson, MS Assistant Football Coach.
