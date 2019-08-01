Ava R-1 School Board Special July Meeting

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

The Ava R-1 School Board met in a special session on Wednesday, July 24th.

During the open portion of the meeting they board voted to transfer the ownership of Bus Route #6 from Sanders Busing to MR Ranch.

During a closed session the Board:

Accepted the retirement notice of:

Michael Mallow, High School Physical Education and Head Boys Basketball.

Accepted the resignations of:

Ray Davison, Alternative School Teacher. Ashley Devore, 7th grade Math Teacher. Carrie Laird, MS Special Education Teacher. Weston Loftin, MS Assistant Football Coach.



Voted to hire:

James Lafferty, 7th grade Math Teacher. John Johnson, MS Assistant Football Coach.

