Ava R-1 Asbestos Notice

LEGAL NOTICE

In compliance with rules set forth by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Asbestos Emergency Response Act (AHERA), it is the responsibility of the Ava R-I Schools to inform patrons, students, and staff of asbestos in schools. Inspectors have located asbestos in the elementary building and in the high school building.

A management plan for these facilities has been developed with a set of plans and procedures designed to minimize the disturbance of these asbestos containing materials. This material is 9 inch floor tile in the west high school and elementary building. A copy of the Asbestos Management Plan is available in the High School Office and may be viewed during regular office hours. Mr. Monty Valentine is the Asbestos Program Manager and inquiries regarding the plan may be directed to him.

The Ava R-I plan has been in place for more than twenty years and has been through numerous surveillance inspections not only by school officials, but also by professional firms and members and staff of the Environmental Protection Agency. The seventh independent inspection of the Ava R-I School District was completed in December 2018 by Security Storage Service Inc. of Nixa, Mo. Our management plan was found in order.

Ava R-I School District