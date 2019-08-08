Gearing Up for the 2019-20 School Year – Students and Teachers Ready for Aug. 15

The new Ava R-I maintenance shed is now finished and ready for use. The shed faces Mansfield Road, and sits one block south of Martin Avenue, the street leading to the middle school campus.

Summertime vacation for area students has quickly dwindled away as youths have one week before the 2019-20 school year officially begins. It is that time of year once again, and teachers, parents, and students are gearing-up for another school year filled with academics, studies, fun and sporting activities.

Over the last few weeks, area teachers and staff members have been working diligently to prepare for the first day of school and the upcoming year. During this time of preparation, special memories come to mind, and many may recall a familiar tune that accompanies a new school year. The tune and lyrics were written in 1907 by Gus Edwards and Will Cobb, respectively, and the song begins with:

“School days, school days,

Dear old golden rule days

Readin’ and ‘ritin’ and ‘rithmetic

Taught to the tune of the hickory stick…”

Even though this catchy song has been around for 112 years, and the lyrics and tune remain anew in our minds, it goes without saying that the ‘dear old golden rules’ have changed dramatically since 1907, especially the decree about using a hickory stick.

For today, however, as student classes begin in one week, here are a few informational items that may be useful to students, parents and guardians as they continue to prepare for the first day of school.

In Douglas County, area students attending Skyline, Plainview or Ava schools will begin their first day in the classroom on Thursday, Aug. 15. Classes at Skyline R-II convene at 8:10 a.m.; Plainview R-VIII at 8:20 a.m., and Ava R-I, 8:15 a.m.

Skyline School District is hosting an open house on Monday, August 12, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

At Skyline, the free and reduced meals will be available for students who qualify for the program. Full-price students will pay $1.30.

According to the staff, Skyline teachers are excited and looking forward to a new term. The staff also noted the year is off to a great start due to a generous gift from the Denlow Church congregation. Earlier this summer, the church donated cinch-back backpacks for each student, and each pack was filled with the necessary school supplies.

Skyline is also welcoming new Superintendent Donnie Luna to the district.

Plainview R-VIII School District will host an open house on Monday, Aug. 12, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Once school begins, breakfast service for students will begin at 7:30 a.m. Meal prices are as follows: breakfast: full price, 75¢ or free and reduced, 30¢; lunch: full price $1.80; or free and reduced 40¢.

A student supply list may be found on the Plainview R-VIII website. Supply needs are listed by classroom grade level.

The Ava R-I School District is hosting a Back-to-School Open House on Tuesday, August 13, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. New student and freshmen orientation will begin that evening at 5:00 p.m. in the Ava Performing Arts Center. New students and freshmen will have the opportunity to meet the faculty, receive their schedule, and tour the building. A book deposit of $20 will be collected, and Chromebooks may be issued from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Internet use agreement forms must be signed by both students and parents.

Chromebooks will be issued to 9th and 10th graders on Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Internet use agreement forms must be signed by students and parents. The Chromebook insurance fee is also required before a laptop will be issued. Insurance premiums are as follows: $5 for students qualifying for free lunches; $15 for reduced lunches; $25 for all others.

Students returning as 11th and 12th-graders should pick up their Chromebook on Monday, August 12 from 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Again, the agreement form must be signed and insurance payment made before a Chromebook will be issued.

Ava R-I lunch prices for 2019-20 include the following: elementary student full price $1.80, reduced 40¢; high school / middle school student full price $1.90, reduced 40¢; and adult breakfast, $1.65; adult lunch, $2.45. Breakfast is free.

The fall sports practice schedule begins on Monday, Aug. 12, for the following high school activities: football, 4:00 p.m. in the weight room; softball, 4:00 p.m. at the softball field; volleyball, 4:00 p.m. in the high school gym; and cross country, 6:30 a.m. at the high school. Sports physical forms are required for participation.

For additional information about the 2019-20 school year at Plainview R-VIII, please visit plainviewschool.org or call 683-2046. The Skyline R-II office is 683-4374 or visit skylineschool.org. Ava School District office numbers are: high school, (417) 683-5747; elementary, 683-5450; and middle school, 683-3835.

The playground on the northeast side of the elementary building has been updated with new retaining walls and gravel.