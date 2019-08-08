Ava License Office to Reopen Monday

Michael Boyink/Herald

The relocated Ava License Office will be open for business on Monday, August 12th at 8 a.m. The new office is located at 301 South Spurlock St., Suite B in Ava (in the former MFA building just south of the Ava square – see below photo). The office will be open Monday- Friday, 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Staffing the counter will be (left to right) Dustin Cartwright – Office Manager, Rosa Cornett – Contract Manager, and Joyce Hinrichs – Clerk. The office is under new ownership, now being run by License Office Services, LLC, which has 17 similar offices in Missouri. See losllc.com for details.