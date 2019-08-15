Ava License Office Is Now Open

JEFFERSON CITY — The Ava License Office, now located at 301 South Spurlock Street, Suite B, opened on Monday, Aug. 12, 8 a.m.

The management contract for the Ava License Office was awarded to License Office Services, LLC on June 18, 2019.

For office hours and days of operation for the Ava office, please visit the License Office Location Map at dor.mo.gov/offloc/ or call 417-683-1503.

All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.