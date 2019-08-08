Ava Elementary Open House on August 13

The Ava R-1 Elementary School (PreK-4) will participate in the district wide open house event on August 13, from 5-7 p.m.

Parents are encouraged to bring their students to meet their teachers.

Students may bring their supplies and place them in their room in preparation for the first day of school.

The first day of school is on Thursday August 15th.

Parent drop off in the morning (and parent pick up in the afternoon) is on the north side of the building, which is Broadway Ave.

Doors open at 8 a.m. with the tardy bell ringing at 8:15 a.m.

Ava Elementary offers a morning care program in the cafeteria through Bears Den for families who need to drop students off early.

The Morning Program is part of Bears Den and runs from 6:45 a.m. until 7:45 a.m. It is held in the elementary cafeteria.

There is a cost for the morning care program. Parents may contact the elementary office at 683-5450 for details.