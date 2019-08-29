Ava Country Club Cat & Dog Summer League Results and Barbecue

The Ava Country Club Cat & Dog League finished their summer season on Thursday, Aug. 22.

Nineteen teams participated in the summer league which began on April 11, and this year, only two nights of evening play were canceled due to rain.

On Friday, Aug. 23, the teams assembled at the Clubhouse for a cookout, and during the evening, prizes were awarded for league play.

2019 winners were:

A Flight

1st (tie): Matt Collins & Tori Webster and Fred & Connie Bacorn;

3rd – Dale Duckworth & Rita Flemming.

All A flight winners are from Ava.

B Flight

1st – Dallas & Edwina Hudson, Mansfield;

2nd – JR & Betty Braden, Sparta;

3rd – David & Rhonda Williams, Ava.

C Flight

1st – Troy & Jona Hull, Sparta;

2nd – Larry & Mae Ruth Silvey, Ava;

3rd (tie): Randy & Leigh Heriford, Ava and Adam & Anna Heriford, Ozark.

Low scores each month:

April – Bob & Sis Green, Theodosia, 31;

May – Joe & Marla Yeager, Ava, 32;

June – David & Rhonda Williams, Ava, 32;

July – Mike & Tillie Thomas, Forsyth, 32.

Bob & Sis Green were recognized for the lowest average score of 34.64 after 17 weeks of play.

Ray & Anita Madche, Ava, had the high score in August, with 44.

The following local merchants donated door prizes: Ava Building Supply, State Farm, Ava Drug, Douglas County Herald, Town & Country Supermarket, Sonic, Pizza Hut, Hurricane Bay Car Wash, Subway, J&S Golf Carts, Taco Bell, Russell Cellular, and Cash Gas Co.