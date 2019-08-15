Ava City Council Awards Project Bids, Renews Housing Commissioner Term

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

On Tuesday, August 13th, the Ava Board of Aldermen convened for a business session at 5 p.m.

City Finances

City Treasurer Peggy Porter was absent, due to illness in her family. Her submitted report showed city funds up approximately $165K from last month.

Traffic and Vehicle Noise Ordinance

The aldermen unanimously approved an amendment of Chapter 94, which adds a new section to cover traffic and vehicle noise.

Storage Shed Roof

The aldermen voted unanimously to grant the job of reroofing the storage shed roof to Beaver Sallee for $3,950.00. The only other bid was from JB Construction for $4,800.00.

Generators

The aldermen voted unanimously to purchase 3 generators from Total Generator Services, Inc for a total amount of $124,902. The competing bid was from Case Engineering for $330,720.00.

The generators will be installed at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, City Hall, and the Police Department.

Memorial Bricks

Mayor Loftin reported that the city had received orders for 417 memorial bricks. The bricks will begin to be installed at the park today, with a formal dedication ceremony planned after the project is complete.

Fire Station Paint

The aldermen voted unanimously to grant the project of painting the fire station to Greg Nasif for a total cost of $4700. That amount covers power washing, primer, paint, and lettering. There were no other bids.

Community Center Floor

The aldermen voted unanimously to grant the project of stripping and re-waxxing the Community Center floor to Thelma Clayton and Terinda Hampton for a total cost of $2175. The competing bid was from Chris Upchurch for $2,200.00.

Ava Housing Authority

The alderman voted unanimously to grant Jerry Huffman another four-year term as Ava Housing Authority Commissioner. The new term will end on July 20th, 2023.

Carl Brown Report

Mayor Loftin commented that he had received the amended municipal rate analysis report from consultant Carl Brown, but there would be no action on it until after September.

Attendance

Councilmen present were Billy Stewart, Noel Dye, Keith Jones, and Stan Lovan.

Video

Video from the Ava Board of Aldermen meeting will be posted to the Douglas County Herald’s website at douglascountyherald.com.

Next Meeting

City officials and aldermen will reconvene on August 27th at 5 p.m. at City Hall. Meetings are open to the public.