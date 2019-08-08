Ava Art Guild Activities and Update

Almost every where you look, it is back to school. Wait, what?

How can it be time for back to school, didn’t school just get out last week? I guess time flies as you get older, and all the parents of school kids are ready for them to be back in school. Hold on parents, just a couple of more weeks.

While everything is back to school, Ava Art Guild is right in the middle of their active year.

The August workshop will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10 with a workshop led by Jane Osborn. Jane will teach the drawing of a pencil drawing with a watercolor wash.

Jane is a great artist and person, so this should be a fun and informative workshop. Social time which includes a light lunch will be begin at 1 p.m., with a business meeting at 1:30. The workshop begins at 2 p.m.. Everyone is welcome and all supplies are provided by the Art Guild. Those attending are welcome to bring their own drawing pencils but it is not required.

The Art Guild is holding its annual Quilt Quilt Quilt Show and Contest. Quilts that have not previously been entered or displayed in the quilt show are welcome. The quilts can be new, old, wall hangings, pillows, bags, and more. Quilts may be displayed just for visitors to view, or can be entered in a contest for monetary awards. Quilts will be accepted on August 12 – 13 at the Ava Art Guild Gallery, 303 E Washington Avenue, across from Douglas County Herald office building, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no entry fee; a youth category is included for ages 17 and under.

Contest categories are as follows:

Sponsor: Piece and Friendship Quilt Guild – “Where the Wild Things Are,” any quilt or quilted item that has a wild theme.

– “Holidazzle,” any item with a holiday theme can be entered in this category. Sponsor: Jo Ann Hereford– “A Sunday Drive Through Douglas County,” quilts with the theme of things seen in Douglas County. Images may be trees, cattle, people, let your imagination go on this one and the others.

Each contest has a $50 first place prize and $25 second place.

For more information, please call Jo Ann Hereford, (417) 683-2104, or Caryl Stillings, (417) 893-9638; or, avaartguild@yahoo.com, avaartguild.org or follow us on Facebook.