Associate Court Day Cases; Strafford Man Sentenced 

During Judge Bock’s Associate Court Day docket on July 25, there was a total of 133 criminal cases on the docket. There were 94 misdemeanor cases, 30 infractions and nine felony cases. There were 24 misdemeanor and/or infraction guilty pleas and there were 27 failure to appear warrants issued.

In special Circuit Court setting with Judge Carter on July 25, Dakota Walsworth, 28, Strafford, was sentenced to 120-day institutional treatment within the Department of Corrections after admitting to violating his probation. The original offense occurred in November 2016 and was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.