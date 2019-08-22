Arno – Hellen Blakey

I received .4” of rain Friday.

Last Monday I baked bread. I took my news in last Tuesday, went to the drug store, mailed a bill, and filled the car up with gas.

Bill came by Wednesday and sprayed my place for bugs.

I baked a pie.

I went down Thursday to Mark and Sherry’s and took the pie and a birthday card for Kelsey. Dustin took Kelsey out for her birthday, so I didn’t get to see her. I got some eggs while I was there.

I went over to see Michelle but she wasn’t home. When I got back to town, I stopped at the park where they were laying the bricks with the military soldiers’ names on them.

Tara and family came by when she came up and got Jett from school. I gave her an early birthday card and cake.

Kay came by Friday and picked up her eggs.

Saturday, Violet and George stopped and brought me some cucumbers and got their eggs. Mark and Sherry stopped by later. After they left, I baked some cookies.

Sunday morning before I left for church, Mark and Sherry stopped and got some of the cookies and took them down to Mark Weston. When they came home they stopped and got their cookies.

Nina went Sunday up to the Lake Ozark to visit and check up on Margaret.

Bro. Charles’ message was Back to School and Supplies, Ephesians 6:10-14. We have our Bible which teaches us to be strong in the Lord; our tools are armour for God which helps us to get through some trying times, and we should always be truthful.

Keep praying for our sick folk.

My prayer and sympathy go out to the Roy Freeman family and all the others who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service, and their families and the ones in training.