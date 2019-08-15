Arno – Hellen Blakey

Last Monday, I got .1” of rain in my rain gage; Wednesday I got .1” by 4 p.m., .2” by 8 a.m. Sunday I had .3” by the time I came home from church.

Last Monday morning, Justin Coonce dropped off Jett, Haven, and Canyon while he went to a chiropractor. We had lots of fun while he was gone.

Ellis came by after work.

I took my news in last Tuesday, got some groceries, a phone card and medicine over the counter and the rest of my blackberries. Wednesday, I made bread and washed clothes.

Thursday morning I went to town and stopped at Lenora Burton’s with a birthday card and cake. I called Betty Jenkins to come over who lives next door, then Danny and Connie Johnson stopped by with a card and gift. Then I sang a song for Lenora before I left. I stopped by Clinkingbeard and visited with Florence and Toni.

I stoppped and picked up Joel’s watch at the repair shop.

That evening was our OFS meeting, but Tom Williams was sick, and Karen Heriford had some company drop in so no one went from Ava.

Friday Delbert Murray dropped by and picked up my fire dues and brought me one of their t-shirts.

Nina came by this evening and we went to Ozark to the theater and met Monica and Anette to watch “Elijah the Musical.” It was another good play. You have three days left, the 15th-17th, to see it.

Saturday, I went to the drugstore, then went and had some pictures made off my phone. Then I went to the store and got some bacon that was on sale.

Sunday, it rained on me all the way to church. Bro. Charles’ message was about “What are you waiting for?” Acts 1:11, Matthew 7:13, Luke 2:49. He was telling us to get out there and tell our loved ones and friends that they need to get right with God before it is too late.

Keep praying for our sick folks. My prayers and sympathy go out to all who have lost a loved one. Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.