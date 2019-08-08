Arno – Hellen Blakey

Aug. 4 – Last Monday I had .7” of rain by noon; .1” last Tuesday; .7” by 10 a.m. Friday; .1” Saturday morning.

James came by last Monday morning. Last Tuesday I went to town and got some blackberries from Jacinda Sheppard and I took some down to Mark and Sherry and visited a while.

Violet came by after I got home and picked up their eggs. That evening Justin Coonce stopped by and brought my cloth rack and picked up his birthday card and pea salad.

Wednesday, I baked bread and made a sheet cake for Mark Weston.

Monica came up that evening and stayed all night.

Monica and I got up early Thursday morning and met Mark, Sherry, Mark Weston and Kelsey at Norwood and followed them to O’Fallon, MO and attended Hailey Allison’s funeral.

We met all her family, and they were so nice and Christian. Hailey’s grandfather is a preacher and did some of the service. When we got home, Monica went to Branson before going home.

Friday, I went and got some groceries; then I filled my car up with gas; went to Clinkingbeard’s and viewed Harvie Mackey’s body, then stoppped by Gib Miller’s before coming home.

Saturday, I went to town and paid my light bill. Mark and Sherry came by after I got home.

Sunday, Bro. Charles’ message was about, “What Are You Expecting?” Ephesians 3:21; 1 Samuel 17 about David killing Goliath; Judges 16:28-30 where God gave Samson back his strength, Luke 8:43-48 where God cured the woman of her disease; 2 King 5 about the cure of Naamon the leper.

Keep praying for our sick folks. My prayer and sympathy goes out to all the ones who have lost a loved one. Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.