Arno – Hellen Blakey

I got .3 of an inch of rain by noon last Monday.

James stopped by and read my rain gage. Later on, he came back and put padding on my porch rail.

Ellis came by that evening.

I took my news in last Tuesday

Wednesday I took eggs to the Courthouse ladies, then I went and had my hair cut and nails polished.

Lakota, Tevin, Adrian, Kendra Finley and Sloane came Thursday and ate dinner with me. Three of them had birthdays this month, Lakota, Adrian, and Kendra. So we celebrated their birthdays together.

James came by on his way home and picked up some food for his supper.

Friday, I went to the drug store, then to the doctor, got groceries and went to Jo and John’s before coming on home.

Lee cut my grass that afternoon. When he got through, he came in and told me about his and Marsha’s vacation.

Saturday, I washed two loads of clothes.

Sunday, Bro. Charles’ message was about “Hands” coming from Exodus 17:11-12. 1 Timothy 2:8. This message is telling us that we should use our hands first to praise God and to give thanks for what we have.

It was nice to have Kay back in church.

Monica and Joel came up Sunday afternoon and took her Granny Blakey Pie safe home with her.

Let’s keep our sick folks in our prayers. My prayers and sympathy go out to all who have lost a loved one this week. Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service, and their families and the ones in training.