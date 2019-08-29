Annual Fox Trotter World Show and Celebration Runs September 1-7

AVA, Mo. – Hundreds of beautiful Missouri Fox Trotting Horses and thousands of their fans will arrive in Ava, from Sunday, September 1st through Saturday, September 7th for the 61st Annual Missouri Fox Trotting Horse Breed Association (MFTHBA) World Show and Celebration.

Exhibitors and their registered Missouri Fox Trotters will compete for cash, prizes and the coveted title of 2019 MFTHBA World Grand Champion. Horses will be exhibited in more than 139 classes from Sunday through Saturday. Various events outside the arena will be held to highlight the versatility of the State Horse of Missouri.

On Friday, Sept. 6, Cornerstone Productions will host the first versatility and ranch horse sale. The sale will begin at noon or immediately following the crowning of the World Champion Ranch Sorting team, whichever is later.

Evening activities on Saturday will begin with the induction of members into the Hall of Fame, followed by the final competition and crowning of the 2019 World Grand Champion.

There is a full week of competition that includes classes in model (halter), gaited performance, and versatility (ranch horse, horsemanship, showmanship, western pleasure, etc.) competitions.

Throughout the show, vendors will offer everything from food to fashion located throughout the 130 acre grounds. Guests may also enjoy visiting the Hall of Fame and Museum located in the headquarters building, or selecting official Missouri Fox Trotter items at the Fox Trotter Store in the Roy Williams Pavilion.

Regular admission daily tickets are $5, Monday through Thursday, and $6 on Friday and Saturday. Weekly passes are $30.

Any horse owner will enjoy trail rides departing from the show grounds on Monday through Friday mornings. Rides are open to all riders, regardless of the breed of horse and you do not have to be an exhibitor to participate. All horses entering the show grounds will need proof of their horse’s negative Coggins test and a certificate of veterinary inspection.

The MFTHBA show grounds are located in Ava, Mo., on Hwy. 5, one mile north of the junction of Hwy. 5 and Hwy. 14.

For accommodation or show information, please email foxtrot@mfthba.com.

For a complete list of events scheduled visit https://mfthba.com/celebration/eventinformation/special-events/

About the Missouri Fox Trotting Horse Breed Association (MFTHBA)

Fox Trotters originated in Missouri as ranch horses bred for smooth riding gaits as well as stamina for mountain riding and heavy ranch and farm work. They are known for versatile athleticism, the naturally smooth flat walk and fox trot gaits, and an endearing, trainable personality. Since 1948, the MFTHBA has worked to promote the Fox Trotter gaited horse and support a registry for horses that meet the breed standards of gait and conformation. Today there are more than 100,000 registered Fox Trotters worldwide. Visit www.mfthba.com .

– – – –

2019 Missouri Fox Trotting Horse Show and Celebration Calendar of Events

All Week –– Membership Drive Special

Saturday, August 31 (pre-show events)

10 a.m. New Attendee Welcome Session hosted by the MFTHBA Membership Committee, Hall of Fame Room

3:30 p.m. MFTHBA Board of Directors Meeting, Hall of Fame Room

6 p.m. MFTHBA Membership Dinner, Roy Williams Pavilion

8 p.m. Ranch Rodeo hosted by Cornerstone Productions, Versatility Arena

Sunday, September 1

9 a.m. Versatility Competition, Versatility Arena

10:30 a.m. Church Service with Mike Rutledge, Roy Williams Pavilion

6 p.m. Evening Show Session, Dale Esther Arena

Monday, September 2

9 a.m. Versatility Competition, Versatility Arena

10 a.m. Bud Hutchison Memorial Ride, National Trail Ride hosted by the MFTHBA Trail Committee

12-2 p.m. Dunk Tank hosted by the MFTHBA Membership Committee

6 p.m. Evening Show Session, Dale Esther Arena

Tuesday, September 3

9 a.m. Ranch Horse Competition, Versatility Arena

10 a.m. Elk Ranch, National Trail Ride hosted by the MFTHBA Trail Committee

6 p.m. Evening Show Session, Dale Esther Arena

Wednesday, September 4

9 a.m. 1st Round of Ranch Sorting Qualifying, Versatility Arena

10 a.m. Crystal Lake Ride, National Trail Ride hosted by the MFTHBA Trail Committee

6 p.m. Evening Show Session, Dale Esther Arena

Thursday, September 5

9 a.m. Ranch Sorting Qualifying Class, Versatility Arena

10 a.m. Assumption Abby Ride, National Trail Ride hosted by the MFTHBA Trail Committee

6 p.m. Evening Show Session, Dale Esther Arena

Following the Show: Karaoke, Roy Williams Pavilion

Friday, September 6

9 a.m. Ranch Sorting Jackpot World Championship, Versatility Arena

9 a.m. Corbitt Potter Field (Mark Twain National Forest), National Trail Ride hosted by the MFTHBA Trail Committee

12 p.m. (or immediately following Ranch Sorting WC), Ranch and Versatility Horse Sale presented by Cornerstone Productions, Versatility Arena

6 p.m. Evening Show Session, Dale Esther Arena

Saturday, September 7

10 a.m. Western Dressage Seminar, Hall of Fame Room

6 p.m. Evening Show Session, Dale Esther Arena

Trail Ride Note: The rides will start from the trailhead at 10:00 am. Riders need to bring a sack lunch. It is recommended that all horses be shod. If you have any questions please call Jeff Alcorn at 417-683-7929.