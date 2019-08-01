Activity Report From The Ava Police

Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900– Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

July 21 – July 27

  • Animal Call – 2
  • Assault – 1
  • Assist Agency – 9
  • Check Building – 1
  • Check Person – 3
  • Check Vehicle – 2
  • Civil – 1
  • Community Event – 1
  • Community Policing – 6
  • Disturbance, General – 2
  • Follow-up – 1
  • Fraud – 1
  • Harassment – 1
  • Juvenile Situation -1
  • Misc – 10
  • Motor Vehicle Crash – 1
  • Prisoner Transport – 2
  • Stealing  – 1
  • Traffic Stop – 21
  • Traffic Violation – 1
  • Vehicle Parking – 1

Total Calls – 69

On 7/21, Ava Police responded to the Ava Pizza Hut, on reports that an adult had dragged a child out of the restaurant in a rough manner and was holding the child by the neck. Officers investigated and found it wasn’t as excessive as reported.

On 7/22, Ava Police were summoned to the 300 block of East Grand Avenue, on reports of a silver picking driving through private property and removing a bush from a neighbors backyard. Officers found the truck and instructed the driver to not go through the neighbors yard again.

On 7/23, Ava Police responded to the Casey’s South location on reports of a two-car collision. Officers investigated and collected insurance information for the two drivers.

On 7/24, Ava Police asked a panhandler in the Walmart parking lot to leave.

On 7/25, Ava Police were called to the FoxTrot apartments and arrested a suspect on assault charges.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR