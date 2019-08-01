Activity Report From The Ava Police

Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900– Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

July 21 – July 27

Animal Call – 2

Assault – 1

Assist Agency – 9

Check Building – 1

Check Person – 3

Check Vehicle – 2

Civil – 1

Community Event – 1

Community Policing – 6

Disturbance, General – 2

Follow-up – 1

Fraud – 1

Harassment – 1

Juvenile Situation -1

Misc – 10

Motor Vehicle Crash – 1

Prisoner Transport – 2

Stealing – 1

Traffic Stop – 21

Traffic Violation – 1

Vehicle Parking – 1

Total Calls – 69

On 7/21, Ava Police responded to the Ava Pizza Hut, on reports that an adult had dragged a child out of the restaurant in a rough manner and was holding the child by the neck. Officers investigated and found it wasn’t as excessive as reported.

On 7/22, Ava Police were summoned to the 300 block of East Grand Avenue, on reports of a silver picking driving through private property and removing a bush from a neighbors backyard. Officers found the truck and instructed the driver to not go through the neighbors yard again.

On 7/23, Ava Police responded to the Casey’s South location on reports of a two-car collision. Officers investigated and collected insurance information for the two drivers.

On 7/24, Ava Police asked a panhandler in the Walmart parking lot to leave.

On 7/25, Ava Police were called to the FoxTrot apartments and arrested a suspect on assault charges.