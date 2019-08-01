Activity Report From The Ava Police

Reggie Johnson, Chief
Phone 417-683-2900– Answered 24 Hours a Day
Calls By Type
July 21 – July 27
- Animal Call – 2
- Assault – 1
- Assist Agency – 9
- Check Building – 1
- Check Person – 3
- Check Vehicle – 2
- Civil – 1
- Community Event – 1
- Community Policing – 6
- Disturbance, General – 2
- Follow-up – 1
- Fraud – 1
- Harassment – 1
- Juvenile Situation -1
- Misc – 10
- Motor Vehicle Crash – 1
- Prisoner Transport – 2
- Stealing – 1
- Traffic Stop – 21
- Traffic Violation – 1
- Vehicle Parking – 1
Total Calls – 69
On 7/21, Ava Police responded to the Ava Pizza Hut, on reports that an adult had dragged a child out of the restaurant in a rough manner and was holding the child by the neck. Officers investigated and found it wasn’t as excessive as reported.
On 7/22, Ava Police were summoned to the 300 block of East Grand Avenue, on reports of a silver picking driving through private property and removing a bush from a neighbors backyard. Officers found the truck and instructed the driver to not go through the neighbors yard again.
On 7/23, Ava Police responded to the Casey’s South location on reports of a two-car collision. Officers investigated and collected insurance information for the two drivers.
On 7/24, Ava Police asked a panhandler in the Walmart parking lot to leave.
On 7/25, Ava Police were called to the FoxTrot apartments and arrested a suspect on assault charges.