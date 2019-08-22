Activity Report From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900 – Answered 24 Hours a Day

August 11, 2019 – August 17, 2019

Calls By Type

Abandoned Vehicle – 1

Animal Call – 3

Assault – 1

Assist Agency – 6

Assist Person -1

Check Person – 3

Check Vehicle – 4

Check Well Being – 4

Code Enforcement – 1

Disturbance, Domestic – 1

Disturbance, General – 2

Drugs – 1

Funeral Escort – 1

Harassment – 4

Left W/o Paying – 1

Lost Property – 2

Misc/All Other – 7

Missing Juvenile – 1

Motor Vehicle Crash – 1

Paper Service – 1

Private Property Accident – 1

Sex Offense – 1

Stalled Vehicle – 2

Stealing – 2

Stealing from Vehicle – 1

Traffic Stop – 12

Vandalism – 1

Warrant – 1

Cemetery Gates – 15

Total Calls – 86

On 8/11, Ava Police responded to reports of a family of cats living behind the McDonald’s restaurant. Police contacted Animal Control, who planned to set traps.

On 8/12, Police responded to the 200 block of Fleetwood Street, over reports of a resident tampering with the water meter. Police warned the suspect to stop or they would be issued a ticket.

On 8/14, Ava Police performed a traffic stop on a driver going the wrong way around the square.

On 8/15, Ava Police responded to the 700 block of Martin Street, over reports of a suspect driving an ATV through yards. The suspect turned out to be employed with Southern Cross utility inspection.

On 8/15, Ava Police were called to the City Park baseball field, where they search a vehicle and found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

On 8/15, Ava Police warned an ice cream truck’s driver that they needed a vendor permit in order to sell on the streets of Ava.

On 8/16, Ava Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in front of the elementary school gym. Both vehicles had pulled out at the same time. The drivers exchanged insurance information but no tickets were issued.