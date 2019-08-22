Activity Report From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson, Chief
Phone 417-683-2900 – Answered 24 Hours a Day
August 11, 2019 – August 17, 2019
Calls By Type
- Abandoned Vehicle – 1
- Animal Call – 3
- Assault – 1
- Assist Agency – 6
- Assist Person -1
- Check Person – 3
- Check Vehicle – 4
- Check Well Being – 4
- Code Enforcement – 1
- Disturbance, Domestic – 1
- Disturbance, General – 2
- Drugs – 1
- Funeral Escort – 1
- Harassment – 4
- Left W/o Paying – 1
- Lost Property – 2
- Misc/All Other – 7
- Missing Juvenile – 1
- Motor Vehicle Crash – 1
- Paper Service – 1
- Private Property Accident – 1
- Sex Offense – 1
- Stalled Vehicle – 2
- Stealing – 2
- Stealing from Vehicle – 1
- Traffic Stop – 12
- Vandalism – 1
- Warrant – 1
- Cemetery Gates – 15
Total Calls – 86
On 8/11, Ava Police responded to reports of a family of cats living behind the McDonald’s restaurant. Police contacted Animal Control, who planned to set traps.
On 8/12, Police responded to the 200 block of Fleetwood Street, over reports of a resident tampering with the water meter. Police warned the suspect to stop or they would be issued a ticket.
On 8/14, Ava Police performed a traffic stop on a driver going the wrong way around the square.
On 8/15, Ava Police responded to the 700 block of Martin Street, over reports of a suspect driving an ATV through yards. The suspect turned out to be employed with Southern Cross utility inspection.
On 8/15, Ava Police were called to the City Park baseball field, where they search a vehicle and found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
On 8/15, Ava Police warned an ice cream truck’s driver that they needed a vendor permit in order to sell on the streets of Ava.
On 8/16, Ava Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in front of the elementary school gym. Both vehicles had pulled out at the same time. The drivers exchanged insurance information but no tickets were issued.