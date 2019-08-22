Activity Report From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900 – Answered 24 Hours a Day

August 11, 2019 – August 17, 2019

Calls By Type

  • Abandoned Vehicle – 1
  • Animal Call – 3
  • Assault – 1
  • Assist Agency – 6
  • Assist Person -1
  • Check Person – 3
  • Check Vehicle – 4
  • Check Well Being – 4
  • Code Enforcement – 1
  • Disturbance, Domestic – 1
  • Disturbance, General – 2
  • Drugs – 1
  • Funeral Escort – 1
  • Harassment – 4
  • Left W/o Paying – 1
  • Lost Property – 2
  • Misc/All Other – 7
  • Missing Juvenile – 1
  • Motor Vehicle Crash – 1
  • Paper Service – 1
  • Private Property Accident – 1
  • Sex Offense – 1
  • Stalled Vehicle – 2
  • Stealing – 2
  • Stealing from Vehicle – 1
  • Traffic Stop – 12
  • Vandalism – 1
  • Warrant – 1
  • Cemetery Gates – 15

Total Calls – 86

On 8/11, Ava Police responded to reports of a family of cats living behind the McDonald’s restaurant. Police contacted Animal Control, who planned to set traps.

On 8/12, Police responded to the 200 block of Fleetwood Street, over reports of a resident tampering with the water meter. Police warned the suspect to stop or they would be issued a ticket.

On 8/14, Ava Police performed a traffic stop on a driver going the wrong way around the square.

On 8/15, Ava Police responded to the 700 block of Martin Street, over reports of a suspect driving an ATV through yards. The suspect turned out to be employed with Southern Cross utility inspection.

On 8/15, Ava Police were called to the City Park baseball field, where they search a vehicle and found marijuana and drug paraphernalia. 

On 8/15, Ava Police warned an ice cream truck’s driver that they needed a vendor permit in order to sell on the streets of Ava.

On 8/16, Ava Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in front of the elementary school gym. Both vehicles had pulled out at the same time. The drivers exchanged insurance information but no tickets were issued.

