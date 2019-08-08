Reggie Johnson, Chief

Calls By Type

July 28 – August 3

Animal Call – 4

Assist Agency – 11

Check Person – 4

Check Vehicle – 1

Check Well-Being – 2

C&I Driver – 1

Civil – 1

Community Event – 2

Community Policing – 6

Disturbance, General – 1

Disturbance, Noise – 3

Didn’t Return Car – 1

Funeral Escort – 1

Harassment – 1

Juvenile Situation – 1

Left W/O Paying – 1

Misc – 8

Motor Vehicle Crash – 3

Stealing – 3

Traffic Stop – 12

Vandalism/Prop. Damage – 1

Cemetery Gates – 9

Total Calls – 77

On 7/29, Ava Police were called to MVA at the junction of Highway 5 and 14 to investigate a motor vehicle crash. Those involved had left the scene, one because she had ice cream in the car. She later came into the Police with her ID and insurance card.

On 7/29, Ava Police were alerted to loose dogs on Fleetwood Street.

On 7/30, Ava Police were called again to Fleetwood/Johnson streets for reports of a loose pit bull. The owner was located and cited for a vicious dog.

On 7/31, Ava Police responded to a merchant on the square, who reported a planter stolen.

On 8/1, Ava Police responded to a location on Fleetwood street for reports of a Blue Heeler running loose and chasing kids on bikes. The Police talked with the owner who thought someone had let the dog loose but promised to keep it better restrained.

On 8/2 Ava Police were called to Fleetwood and Johnson streets for reports of barking dogs. Police made contact with owners and gave them a warning for the noise.