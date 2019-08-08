A Small Medium @ Large

“Wow, so many!” I exclaimed. I was visiting a farmer in the Bryant Creek watershed in the Dora area. We stood under a massive dome made of rebar, covered by dense foliage. It dominated the horizon of his immaculate lawn. Hanging around us were loose clusters of marble-sized kiwi berries. They glowed like polished jade in the hot summer sun.

His main crop’s hay, of course, but other exotics like Japanese walnut and Princess tree (Paulownia) popped up amid a scattering of more familiar fruit and nut trees. A momma deer and her baby stood nearby, eyes focused on the lush garden just behind a towering open mesh fence.

The farmer says he’s thinking about planting an organic sesame crop next year and that he’s researched the best home-sized oil press. It comes from Germany and costs $500 but saves the retooling heartburn that comes with cheaper Chinese models. “Sesame’s a high dollar superfood,” he says, and quotes oil and protein ratios for proof.

He figures to pay off the equipment with the first exploratory harvest even given a dry year. I mention a farm up in Texas County with a fine stand coming up, but he’s already heard about it. We talk about a firm that can manufacture a stainless steel mobile press suitable for traveling from field to field. A lot of entrepreneurship could follow.

As I fixed to leave he says “I read your column, you know. I wrote something if you’d care to read it.” He said I could print it, so long as his name wasn’t used:

“America is not an experiment in democracy or republicanism. America is an experiment in the evolution of consciousness, to see if people, as a nation, can discover their own humanity and recognize that humanity in their fellow humans, regardless of ethnic, gender, cultural and apparent differences.”

“The laboratory work in this experiment is the transformation of fear into acceptance, dishonesty into truthfulness, ignorance into knowledge, greed into generosity, indifference into empathy, vanity into gratitude, and solipsism into community. If humans can learn to be human, perhaps they can learn to live in harmony with the other living beings who share the Earth with us.”

It would be easier to live in harmony if we had a model of what that looks like. One place to begin is the “I am separate” feeling of consciousness that solidifies into a “personality” over a couple of years after birth.

That’s when the mind has constructed an analogue world based upon language- when a child is first seen looking in a mirror or combing its hair. The exhilaration of this feeling is massively useful when you’re in a field and abruptly notice a bull that’s spotted you first.

A dualistic construct of the world is the operative state for everyone by the age of two, and our survival depends upon it, true enough. But human development wasn’t meant to stop interpreting reality at only this base symmetry. So why does it appear to stop?

Take a roomful of babies. They play together, explore the world together, and do so without any notice of “ethnic, gender, cultural and apparent differences.” They are inoculated with these cultural viruses later in life.

So, for example, what is “racism?” It is fixed attention on skin color, the most superficial of all human differences. Young minds full of mush, beginning with certain TV commentators, make race the lens through which all things are to be interpreted. Then it’s feces-flinging time in the primate house from then on. But many Americans are tired of the infantilization and are waking up.

Fixed attention is like colored glasses which instantly changes how we see “reality.” Notice how fast we forget we’re wearing them- maybe within a minute or so. In the same way, once we lose sight of our unity within the diversity, the “social issues” glasses work to elevate every karmic predicament to the status of victimhood and blame.

When will the spirit of an understanding heart come to America? When women, the nurturers of both babies and men, regain an equity position of ownership up and down the food production and supply chain. Women make over 90% of the food purchase decisions, but until they demand food freedom as real freedom, then war and human starvation as political decisions will continue unimpeded.

Collective blindness is like a trance installation that is foreign to the heart’s nature. Fixed attention is the very definition of trance. It’s is the absence of choice, the very condition of perpetual juvenility. But our culture of division suits somebody just fine. Who could this be?

In America, every form of mental illness is either treated or made to wear ankle monitors, except for pathological greed. Like pedophilia, there’s no cure. All-consuming greed (pleonexia) is rare, but it squats atop the wheelhouse of our political and financial institutions. Why could this be?

The 1913 Bankster coup of our government by the world’s wealthiest men is a taboo subject. For more info check out Stephen Kinzer’s biography The Brothers: John Foster Dulles, Allen Dulles, and Their Secret World War, the deeply unsettling America’s Nazi Secret: An Insider’s History by a former Army officer and U.S. government prosecutor now author, John Loftus, and The Creature from Jekyll Island by G. Edward Griffin.

America’s massive national security Deep State continues to expand and search relentlessly for fresh enemies to justify its own existence. The CNN broadcast of the police raid on Roger Stone’s resident by Imperial Storm Troopers, like the Elian Gonzales raid, has become standard over the past 20 years.

It used to be that a king, or a clan chief, led his people into battle. That takes courage, at least, and the readiness to die for one’s people. So what, then, does it mean to “lead from behind? Ask not for whom the bell tolls. My fellow peasants, it’s time we grabbed the bull by the tail and stared the situation squarely in the eye.

Why is this happening? Lots of reasons, but the root cause is the “I-am-Me” feeling of the self, which is not a thing, as such, but an introspective operation that parallels the behavioral world. Manipulating the voter is easy when “Perception is reality” underlies the entirety of Law.

Feeling separate? Our feeling of separation arises in tandem with the divisioning of mental space. The separate self is an on-going activity – not a substantive thing. Our computational and transactional acts, which we insist on calling “thinking,” imply a thinker, but there is nothing of the kind. We are the witness. But if we don’t know how our programming works to bring forth the world, we’ll remain firmly stuck in an inclined plane, wrapped around a helical axis.

Our language shapes human perception through precast meaning. Because of this, everything that happens seems to originate outside of us. But where’s the line that separates the “outside” world from the “inside”? The very notion that matter and mind arise separately is a fabrication, a convenience, a kind of shorthand.

Experiment: Take an object and set it in the center of a room. Sit four people in each corner and then describe in detail what they see. You’ll get four different versions of “reality.” Right down to the shadows, each description will be truthful but none will match.

In American culture, where “victimhood” is fast becoming a paying occupation, it’s even harder to admit that we’re the ones projecting meaning onto the world. The film “What the Bleep Do We Know?” admirably shows how reality, as we see it, is isomorphic with scripted and sculpted function of our personal biography.

Try holding the thought “The entire world’s a reflection of me” for just one day. The resultant suspension of blame is the revelatory antidote. “Judge not!”

The second revelation is that non-stop sowing of doubt by our intelligence and news media cabals is no accident. A single drop of doubt ruins the entire soup. Doubt is the enemy of human goodwill and the power of love to suspend judgment. Divida et Impera. (Divide and conquer). The truth is, all forms of blame are self-blame, in the end.

But here’s the thing: We cannot disregard the unifying power of prayer and faith. We are never really separate.