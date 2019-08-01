A Record Year for Research at MSU 

By University Communications

Fiscal year (FY) 2019 was a record-breaking research year for Missouri State University.

Faculty and staff received $32.8 million in external grants and contracts. This amount is a 26 percent increase from last year’s amount of $26.1 million. Federal agencies remain the top funder.

“Our faculty and staff continue to work hard submitting proposals and that hard work continues to bring record amounts of external funding to Missouri State,” said Rachel McGinnis, director of research administration at MSU. “Through their dedication, the university can support more projects in research, education and service.”

The FY2019 awards cover a wide range of projects from creating new programs to advancing entrepreneurial capacity and providing new education opportunities for students. Some highlights include:

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: To conduct tick and mosquito surveillance in selected counties and municipalities of Missouri.

Missouri Division of Workforce Development: To facilitate the Greater Ozarks Fostering Adult Retraining and Recertification Program.

Missouri Technology Corporation: To develop and implement entrepreneurship programs that fill identified gaps in Springfield.

National Parks Service (NPS): To place NPS staff in the biology department on campus. This enables interaction between NPS staff and MSU students through participation in the classroom, field and research projects.

U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Kansas City District: To survey portions of Fort Leonard Wood military installation for archaeological sites of significance and to catalog any artifacts recovered.

U.S. Department of Agriculture, National Institute of Food and Agriculture: To study the method and economics of establishing and managing silvopasture systems in the Missouri Ozark region. Silvopasture is the practice of integrating trees, forage and the grazing of domesticated animals in a mutually beneficial way.