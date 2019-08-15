Ava American Legion Honors Locals

Jake Bruffet recently received the Ava American Legion School Award, for his reliability in helping the post set up and take down American Flags around Ava for the last two years. Presenting the award is American Legion Secretary Billy Long.

Ava American Legion Commander Danny Letsinger poses with Chris Hammett, Eastern Douglas County Fire Association. The Legion awarded Hammett with a Certificate of Commendation for his work as a local firefighter.

The American Legion Post also recognized Sergeant Logan Elliott with Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol for his efforts in the Ava area.