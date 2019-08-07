7th Annual Silvey Stampede  Friday September 6

The Ava Cross Country team will host the 7th annual Silvey Stampede at the Ava football and track complex on September 6 before the home football game. That Friday evening the Ava Bears will take on the Hallsville Indians.

The deadline to pre-register and receive your t-shirt on the day of the race is Thursday, August 29, at 3:00 p.m. Pre-registration forms may be picked up and turned back in to the elementary, middle or high school principal’s office. Parents or legal guardian must sign the registration form if the entrant is under 18-years-old.

The cost to enter is only $10 for school age students and younger; $12 for adults. The fee includes a commemorative t-shirt.

Runners may also enter on the day of the race, and still receive a shirt. Late or ‘day of’ entries may pick up shirts the following week at the elementary school office.

Races are divided into age groups and distances on the Ava track. The schedule is as follows:

4:15 p.m. 0 years old – 2nd grade, 400 meters (1 lap around the track); 4:30 p.m. 3rd and 4th grade, 400 meters (1 lap around the track); 4:45 middle school, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th-grades, 800 meters (2 laps); 5:05 high school age students and 19-years and older, 1600 meters ( 4 laps); 5:25 4×100 meter coed relay race



Medals will be awarded to the top 10% finishers in each division and both genders

All proceeds from the event benefit the Ava Cross Country team.

For questions, please contact Liz Kyger, (417) 683-0785, or Melissa Dalton, (417) 683-5450.