State Representative Karla Eslinger (second from left) spoke to members of the Xi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, during the organization’s July 17 meeting held at the West Plains Country Club. Twelve members representing a five-county area were present. Earlier this spring, the group awarded $1,500 in scholarships.
Ava
clear sky
79.9 ° F
82 °
78 °
51 %
0.9mph
1 %
Thu
84 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
83 °
Mon
79 °
Douglas County Livestock Report
Jefferson City, MO, Friday, July 19, 2019, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava - Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report...