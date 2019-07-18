Weekend Accident Sends One to Hospital

On Saturday, July 13th at 4:15 p.m., a two-car collision at the intersection of Highway 5 and Johnson Avenue (Y) in Ava sent one driver to the hospital.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Megan Engelking, 24, of Marshfield, Missouri was driving a 2005 Mitsubishi Gallant that turned in front of a 2006 Dodge truck being driven by Luke Allen, 28, of Harrison Arkansas.

The impact caused the pickup to overturn. The driver and three other occupants were wearing seatbelts and escaped the truck without injury.

Engleking suffered moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.