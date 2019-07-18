Wasola – Theta Nokes

Our son T.J. was here for a few weeks in June before going on to his next job which is in Omaha, Nebraska.

Sympathy to the families of Lavonna Twitty, Charlene Irwin and Johnny Pennington.

At the last moment, Ralph and Dana Brazeal had a cookout Thursday evening the 4th. The guests were Robyn and Jasmine Schroeder, Howard Strong, Brittany Richards, her children Brady and Baiya Crewse, Ty Murray, Cody Shanafelt, Bailey Strong, Chelsey Lansdown and her children Brayden and Lilly, Zamber and Cole Little, Liviya Wharton, Tiffanee Satterfield, Zoe Shull, AnnaBelle Johnson, Hunter Huff, Cody, Hannah and Charleigh Strong, Howard and Ella Faye Mitchell, Dara Strong, Bill Satterfield, Dana Smith, Gary and me.

Monday afternoon we just got home from Springfield where Gary had another treatment, My aunt, Lois Mudd, called from Washington to tell me my cousin Joe Brown passed on from cancer. Joe lived in Mapleton, Oregon the past years. He grew up in Ava before he and his mother Letha moved to California. For 60 years or so he did misison work in Mexico.