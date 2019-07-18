Vote For Missouri: Best Looking Cruiser Contest

MSHP Photo

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is taking part in the American Association of State Troopers’ “2019 America’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest” and invites the public to vote for the MSHP’s cruiser. The 2019 MSHP submission features a marked, vibrant blue, MSHP Dodge Charger and marked MSHP Donzi patrol boat with Lake of the Ozarks in the background. The photo of the Dodge Charger and Donzi patrol boat was taken at the Pa He Tsi ramp of Public Beach #1.

The contest began at 3 p.m. on July 15, and will run through 3 p.m. July 30, with results being posted on July 31.

Voting is possible through a link on the AAST Facebook page. To vote, go to the AAST Facebook page, click on the link, which takes them to a SurveyMonkey website.

Voters may also access the SurveyMonkey website directly via https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcruisercontest. Scroll through the pictures, then use the dropdown menu to select Missouri.

Only votes made through SurveyMonkey are official and thus, recorded.

“Likes” and comments are nice, but only votes for the Missouri State Highway Patrol photo via SurveyMonkey count for the Association of State Troopers’ contest.

Please visit AAST’s Facebook page.