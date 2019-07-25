Volleyball Information Announced for 7th & 8th Grade Girls  

Gearing up for the 2019-20 middle school volleyball season, Coach Ann Leonard reminds that all girls need to have a sports physical prior to the first day of school, which is August 15th.

Athletes will not be allowed to practice without a completed physical form.

Local medical facilities already have the proper form on hand, and many are offering specials prior to the start of school.

The first week of practices will also include try outs.

The initial volleyball schedule is as follows:

• On the first two days of school, August 15-16, athletes will practice during eighth-hour only.

• On Monday, Aug. 19, practice will continue on until 5:00 p.m., in the middle school gym.

For practice, students must bring shorts, t-shirts and tennis shoes.

Lockers will be provided, but each athlete is responsible for bringing a combination lock to secure their locker.

Practice and game calendars will be provided the first day of school.

Any questions, please contact by email, aleonard@avabears.net. After school starts, call 683-3835.