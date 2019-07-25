Update for Week of July 22

• Nighttime lane closings on Route 65 for paving work in median

• Evans Road bridge over Route 65 OPEN to traffic

Work Scheduled:

• Paving shoulders and possibly building median barrier wall in Route 65 median between a point south of Evans Road and Christian County Route CC/J

• Building approach pavement and other work on widened portion of southbound Route 65 Farmers Branch bridge

Traffic Impacts:

• Nighttime lane closings on Route 65 between Evans Road and Christian County Routes CC/J. Work hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• Equipment moving in and out of work areas, especially during nighttime hours

• Southbound Route 65 traffic shifted to right at Farmers Branch. Two lanes remain open across bridge.

• Southbound Route 65 speed limit reduced to 55 mph

Here’s a look at the Route 65 /Evans Road Bridge project:

• Widen Route 65 to six lanes — three lanes in each direction — between a point south of Evans Road and Christian County Routes CC/J to continue the progress to six lane Route 65 south to Ozark

• Widen and rehabilitate southbound Route 65 bridge over Farmer’s Branch south of Evans Road to accommodate new lanes

• Rehabilitate Evans Road bridge over Route 65

• Prime contractor is Millstone Weber, LLC of St. Charles

• Estimated total project cost is $10.2 million

• Project completion scheduled for late September 2019