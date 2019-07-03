U.S. Route 60 Ramp to Webster County Route PP In Fordland Closing July 9 for Repairs

MoDOT announced this week that the westbound U.S. Route 60 ramp to Webster Route PP will close for pavement repairs Tuesday, July 9, from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The ramp will be closed during repairs, and drivers are urged to use other nearby routes to reach their destinations in Fordland. Options include Webster County Route FF/Route 60 intersection in west edge of Fordland.

Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule.

For additioinal information, please check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts.