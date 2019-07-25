Troop G Releases Totals for Enforcement Operation

A total of 26 citations and 32 warnings were issued in conjunction with a hazardous moving violation enforcement operation conducted in Shannon County on July 19, 2019. Troopers also arrested one person for felony driving while intoxicated, one person for a felony drug violation, and one person for a criminal felony.

Totals from this enforcement effort include:

7 – speed citations

4 – no seat belt citations

1 – child restraint citation

3 – other hazardous moving violation citations

9 – non-moving violation citations

1 – stop sign violation citation

1 – driver license violation citation

1 – arrest for felony drug possession

1 – arrest for a criminal felony

1 – arrest for felony driving while intoxicated

“Hazardous moving violation operations are one tool the Missouri State Highway Patrol uses to vigorously enforce laws designed to reduce crashes,” said Captain Bruce D. Fiske, commanding officer of Troop G. “Please be careful behind the wheel, obey all traffic laws, and be a courteous driver.”

The only 100 percent survivable traffic crash is the one that never happens. Make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint. Every day as we travel on Missouri’s roadways, we trust that every driver on the road is going to obey the speed limit, pay attention, and drive sober. “Don’t Violate The Trust.”

