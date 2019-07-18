Troop G Releases Midyear Enforcement Statistics

Captain Bruce D. Fiske, commanding officer of Troop G, Willow Springs, releases the following midyear enforcement statistics.

During the first half of 2019, Troop G troopers arrested 180 intoxicated drivers, which is an increase of 42 over the same period last year. Arrests in general were up by 716, with the largest increase seen in the number of warnings issued, which increased by 1,467. While enforcement numbers have increased, we have experienced a decrease in fatality crashes in Troop G this year. Thirteen people have been killed in traffic crashes in Troop G during the first half of 2019. Twenty people lost their lives during the same period last year, for a decrease of seven.

Captain Fiske attributes the decline to increased enforcement activity saying, “We see a direct correlation between the amount of enforcement activity and the number of traffic crashes.” Captain Fiske urges drivers to obey all traffic laws and to be safe, responsible drivers.

The only 100 percent survivable traffic crash is the one that never happens. Make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint. Every day as we travel on Missouri’s roadways, we trust that every driver on the road is going to obey the speed limit, pay attention, and drive sober. “Don’t Violate The Trust.”

Follow Troop G on Twitter for the most current news @MSHPTrooperG.