Troop G Announces Promotion

Captain Bruce D. Fiske, commanding officer of Troop G, Willow Springs, announces the following Troop G promotion effective July 1, 2019.

Trooper Stacy J. Crewse was promoted to corporal and designated assistant zone supervisor of Zone 10, Northern Howell and Shannon counties.

Crewse was appointed to the Patrol on January 16, 2001, and after graduating the Patrol Academy was assigned to Troop D, Taney County. On October 1, 2011, he transferred to Troop G, Zone 8, Texas County.

He is a native of Mountain Grove, Missouri, and graduated from Mountain Grove High School. He attended Drury University in Springfield, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.

He and his wife, Kimberly (Barton) Crewse, have one son, James.