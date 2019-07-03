Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

June 30, 2019 – Sunday after Pentecost. We have no good apart from God. That makes our Lord’s call to follow him an invitation to freedom. This is freedom to revel in the Spirit ‘s fruits: love, joy, peace, patience, and the like. This is the paths of life.

Preparation for worship

As trees bear summer fruit, may my life bear the Spirit-fruit of “love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control”.

We gather to “call to mind the deeds of the LORD, … remember [his] wonders of old” (Psalm 77:11, NRSV) and celebrate his work in our lives today.

Today is your day. It’s time to choose your hymns again. It is also the day to remember the Food Harvest. There will be a back door offering following worship. Please give generously.

I also celebrated the fourth of July with the presentation of colors and we had a birthday boy Jacob to which we sang happy birthday.

9:30 am Sunday – Adult Bible class and Sunday School;

10:45 am Sunday – Worship followed by Potluck

June 30 Lector: Nels Christenson Next Sunday’s Lector: Lisa Berger

Pastor Wayne Strohschein

Trinity Lutheran Church of Ava

Industrial Rd and Hwy. 5

417-683-5611