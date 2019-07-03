Top Notch Endurance 

Ava R-I triathlon students, along with teachers and sponsors, rode their bikes a total of 128.7 miles during the summer school session this season. For their efforts, all participants received a triathlon t-shirt –– blue shirts for first year participants, and orange shirts for those who participated two or more years. Teachers who organize the event acknowledge the success of the triathlon event is due to help received from the many volunteers who assist with students.
