Toni Jo (Johnson) Yost

Toni Jo Yost, 47 years, 2 months, 28 days old, of Ava, Missouri passed away on July 18, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO. with her family by her side.

Toni was born April 21, 1972 in Rochelle, IL to Jimmie Dean Johnson and Judy Ann (Bylerley) Johnson.

Toni was a Certified Nurse’s Assistant with Oxford Home Healthcare. She had almost completed her hours to become an LPN. She enjoyed everything outdoors; like going to the creek, attending barbecues, showing calves at the Douglas County Fair, participating in 4H events, and playing cards. Toni especially loved spending time with her daughters, Krystina and Kayla.

Toni is survived by her daughters, Krystina (Shawn) Younglove of Orlando, FL. and Kayla Yost of Sparta, MO. Her parents, Jimmie Dean Johnson of Ava and Judy (Larry) Hesterly of Ava. A special friend Kim Huff and a host of other relatives and friends.

Cremation services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. per Toni's request. Burial of her remains will be on Saturday, July the 27th, 2019 at 10 am in the Walnut Grove Cemetery.