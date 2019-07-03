Three Accidents in Region Claim Two

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

The Missouri State Highway Patrol recently investigated three accidents in Southwest Missouri that caused two fatalities.

At 4:05 a.m. on Saturday, June 29th, Caleb Christeson, 24, of Protem was traveling on Route 95, eight miles north of Theodosia when his 2007 Nissan Titan left the road. The vehicle struck a tree and caught fire. Christeson was pronounced dead at the scene by Ozark County Coroner Shane Ledbetter.

At 9:10 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, Megan Caesar, 23, of Salem was stopped in the merge lane on Highway 72 in Salem, waiting to turn on to Highway J. In the car with her were James Gibson, 61, and Timothy Gibson, 72, both of Salem.

A 2016 GMC pickup driven by Cynthia Fruehauf, 61, of Greenbrier, Arkansas crossed into the center of the roadway, striking Caesar’s 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara head on.

Fruehauf was evacuated by air to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries. Caesar and James Gibson were evacuated by air to University Hospital in Columbia, both with serious injuries.

Timothy Gibson was transported by ambulance to Salem Memorial District Hospital, where he later died.

At 11:26 on Monday, July 1st, a 1976 Kawasaki 750 driven by Matthew Collins, 39, of Dora overturned and ran off the roadway on Route AR, one mile south of Bakersfield.

Collins was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains with moderate injuries.