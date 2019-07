Thomas Eugene Martin, Sr. 69 years, 7 months, 24 days old, of Bradleyville, Missouri, passed away on July 22, 2019 at the Bentonview Park Health & Rehab, in Monett, Missouri.

Tom was born November 28, 1949 in Bradleyville, Missouri, to Thomas Herman and Lucy Emma (Sartin) Martin.

Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, Missouri. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.