Aging well is a goal most strive to attain. Growing old with grace and health is the primary objective.

For some, pursuit of a quality life may mean eating nutritiously.

For others, the task includes fine-tuning skills, staying mentally active, volunteering or vigorous exercise.

There are a host of strategies for maintaining a health-filled life.

But several weeks ago, Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, became an inspiration for all of us.

Hawkins, a retired teacher, won several gold medals at the Senior Games in Albuquerque, NM.

Today, she is recognized for setting world records in track.

Hawkins is 103-years-old.

According to news reports, Hawkins didn’t start running until age 100. As a new sprinter in the field, she is currently the oldest woman to compete in the field of track. And since beginning her running challenge three years ago, she has been setting world records.

Hawkins has established records in the 100-meter and 50-meter dash. This year in the Senior Games competition she completed the 100-meter dash in 46 seconds, winning the gold medal.

Two years ago, however, she completed the 100-meter in under 40 seconds for a world record run.

In the 60-meter dash, she recorded 24.75 seconds.

Fox New reports Hawkins is more than just a record holder –– she is an inspiration to others.

“I hope I’m inspiring them to be healthy and to realize you can still be doing it at this kind of an age,” Hawkins said.

She says she competes to impress her family.

Can you envision what family members thought when they learned Julia, at 100 years-old, decided to start running.

Her training began outside near her garden, which sits on her Louisiana property where she takes care of a one-acre parcel filled with trees.

Inspiration, indeed.

Living a long and healthy life is what most of us hope to enjoy.

And for me, longevity runs in my family –– on both sides –– a great aunt, a great-grandmother and great grandfather lived several years past 100. Other family members lived well into their 90s.

Who knows, maybe taking up running at age 100 will become a new hobby for many of us. No doubt it would be quite an outstanding accomplishment.

But, for me, I’m not banking on it.

We can rest assured, however, that local runners Gary Emrick and former high school coach Liz Kyger will still be going strong….running, no doubt.

And we can all bank on that.