The Father’s House – Susan Cook

Our services opened with prayer. We lifted our requests to the Lord. Brother John taught the Adult Sunday school class from Galatians chapter 1, covering verses 1-10. Sister Susan taught the youth class from Matthew chapter 14, verses 22-32.

We sang songs of praise to the Lord and there were special songs from Sister Sharron, Sister Susan and Brother John and Travis.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Ephesians chapter 6, verses 10-17. Put on the whole armor of God. We are warned in God’s word that we face a strong enemy. An enemy that wages war against our spirit. We are encouraged to be strong in the Lord. And we are given instruction on how to prepare for the battle. We must protect our spirit from head to toe. Satan will find any weak spot or any unprotected area to focus his attack. Don’t go into battle half dressed, and don’t go without your weapon. Cover yourself with truth and righteousness. Prepare yourself with the gospel of peace. Carry the shield of faith, hold on to your helmet of salvation and take your sword, which is the word of God. Put on the whole armor of God that you will be able to stand against the devil.

Our evening service started with prayer. We had many special songs for the Lord from Brothers John and Travis and their Dad. Brother Travis brought God’s message from the book of John chapter 1, verses 1-23. Everything that exists was created by God. Including us. Living in a world that shows God’s power in every way, it is a tragedy that so many do not know Him. Once we do know God, we must tell others of Him. We must be that voice crying out in the wilderness telling others. Time is short and we may only get one chance to share God’s message. Make every moment count for Jesus.