The Champion News – Wilda Moses

July 9, 2019 – July 4, 2019 found the creek banks full of families and friends. They shared their favorite summer foods: watermelon, bratwurst, brisket, banana pudding and the like. The ‘organ recital’ of health reports was balanced out nicely with the good news of garden successes, antics and attributes of favorite dogs, travels, and the exploits and victories of children and grandchildren.

Year upon year family groups and groups of families gather at this time for the joy of continuity. It satisfies the need to belong. Community, however loosely organized, is the tie that binds. As the Nation celebrated its birthday, people across the whole country gathered on creek banks, in back yards, on patios and in parks to enjoy each other and to commiserate, some struggling to dredge up confidence that democracy will survive these tumultuous days. It will.

In every community there are a few who do the work that makes it a good place to live. The volunteer fire fighters, The General over in Vanzant, and the Bozo who gets to the Mill Pond early on the Fourth of July to organize the Tree Hugger Jamboree are examples of these generous people.

Dale and Betty Thomas worked year round orchestrating the Pioneer Descendant’s Gatherings on their place down at Yates every fall for fifteen years. The Pioneer Heritage Festival of the Ozarks is in its third year following up on the great idea and good example set by Dale and Betty. There is an amazing amount of planning and organizing involved in making an event like this happen. The first weekend in October is fast approaching and the committee is hard at it lining up musicians, demonstrators, food vendors, crafts people, contest and games. All the hard work is going to pay off with another excellent festival highlighting our great history and heritage in this part of the world.

Bob and Ethel Leach observe their 55th wedding anniversary on July 9th. They will give their friends an account of their celebration on Wednesday down at the Historic Emporium. They smile a lot, so it must be they still get along. Walter Darrell Haden (1931-2014) shared his birthday with the Dalai Lama on July 6th. Darrell grew up over near Ava and wound up being an English professor at the University of Tennessee. Among other accomplishments, he wrote that famous song, “All the Late News from the Courthouse” detailing the intrigue in Douglas County back in the day. The Dalai Lama is still promoting peace. Champion grandson Kruz Kutz has a birthday on the 7th and Jo Ann Newberry celebrates on the 9th. Skyline School students having parties in the near future include eighth graders Wyatt Hicks and Zachary Coon on the 13th and the 15th. First grader Axyl Miller will have his on the 17th and seventh grader Daniel Parks on the 19th. Your Champion friends and neighbors wish you all well on your special days. School chums from the Mountain Grove classes of 1958 and 1959 gathered from near and far for an alumni dinner on Friday. Kenneth and Dawn Henson were up from Houston, Texas for the occasion. The photos on the internet were evidence of a good time.

Elmer Banks passed away on Saturday morning with his family nearby. He and Frances moved to Champion in 1997, but a person would think he had been here his whole life because he knew everyone, knew who they were kin to, knew their stories and knew what others thought of them. He was a natural sponge for all kinds of information and was happy to share it with anyone. He was a friendly, warm-hearted man with a great sense of humor and a wonderful laugh. His big blue eyes were losing some of their vision but not their sparkle. If he ever met a stranger, they were not strangers long. He will be long and well-remembered as a real Champion—Looking on the Bright Side.